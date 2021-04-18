Search for 9 missing from capsized boat in Gulf on 6th day

“The Seacor Power was in port for service and inspections for several days prior to its departure, The vessel was not at a Talos facility and was fully under the command of its captain and Seacor Marine, including when to depart the port," Talos Energy said in a statement Saturday given to the The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

Talos Energy said company officials were heartbroken and praying for everyone affected by the tragedy.

Seacor didn't respond to the Talos Energy statement.

One of the bodies recovered Friday was Anthony Hartford, a 53-year-old ship cook. His wife said she got a 3 a.m. knock on the door telling her he was dead, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

“It’s no feeling right now," Janet Hartford said.

In the kitchen, six wilted red roses sat in a vase. She said her husband brought the flowers and cake to her work place for her birthday on March 30. It was the last time she saw her husband of 24 years and the father of their four children.

