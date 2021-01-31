Search is on for new leaders in journalism's upper echelons

CNN chief Jeff Zucker, whose name was frequently invoked by former President Donald Trump during his administration's battles with the media, is expected to announce soon whether or not he will move on.

Both Baron and Goldston cited the end of an intense election cycle and its exhaustive pace of news as a natural time to turn the page.

“It’s burnout on steroids,” said Joel Kaplan, associate dean for professional graduate studies at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

The moves offer news organizations a chance to anoint a new generation of leaders at a time the businesses need to be nimble and, following a reckoning brought on partly by society's reaction to George Floyd's death last spring, mindful of having a staff and stories that reflect their communities.

“What we're going to have to do is really look at a lot of people who aren't the usual suspects,” said Jill Geisler, an expert on media leadership at Loyola University of Chicago's communication school.