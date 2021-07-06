Searchers at collapse site 'not seeing anything positive'

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seemed increasingly somber Tuesday about the prospects for finding anyone alive, saying they have detected no new signs of life in the rubble as the death toll climbed to 32.

With noise from power saws and backhoes in the background, crews in yellow helmets and blue jumpsuits searched the debris for a 13th day while the weather complicated their efforts. Wind and rain from outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the Miami area.

Search-and-rescue workers continued to look for open spaces where people might be found alive nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

“We’re actively searching as aggressively as we can,” Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said at a news conference. But he added: “Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive. The key things — void spaces, living spaces — we’re not seeing anything like that.”

While officials still call the efforts a search-and-rescue operation, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said families of those still missing are preparing for news of “tragic loss.”