 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 25 series

Rescue personnel in California say they have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing.

NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries but was able to walk with assistance and was taken to a hospital, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. His condition was not immediately known

The Sheriff’s Department launched the search after Chung didn't return from a hike Sunday on 10,064-foot (3,068-meter) Mt. Baldy.

People are also reading…

Chung carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them at the vehicle at 2 p.m., but Chung did not return, authorities said.

The sheriff's department said rescuers unsuccessfully continued searching for Sands on Mt. Baldy over the weekend.

"Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands," the department's statement said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking. Search and rescue crews began looking for him on the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

“No evidence of his current location has been discovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting," a sheriff's department statement said.

Storms have coated the mountain with heavy snow and ice and searches have been thwarted by the threat of avalanches and foul weather, including powerful winds.

Authorities describe mountain conditions as extremely dangerous. Two hikers have died in recent weeks. One fell at least 500 feet (152 meters) down an icy slope.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View.”

He also had major roles in in 1989's “Warlock,” 1990's “Arachnophobia,” 1991's “Naked Lunch,” 1993's “Boxing Helena” and “Leaving Las Vegas” in 1995.

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

Federal prosecutors say Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. They said in a motion filed in federal court that Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine: Reports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News