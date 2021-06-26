Seattle hits record high amid Pacific Northwest heat wave

State, tribal and federal officials are trying to mitigate rising water temperatures in the lower Snake River, the Lewiston Tribune reported, in part by releasing 42 F (5.56 C) water from Idaho’s Dworshak Reservoir. They began releasing the water earlier this week, hoping to keep the water temperature at the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River at or below 68 F (20 C). Officials fear a repeat of 2015, when water temperatures in Columbia and Snake river reservoirs reached lethal levels for sockeye salmon.

In eastern Washington, berry farmer Jason Morrell said the sun was rapidly drying out his strawberries, leaving them at risk of rotting if they aren't picked fast. Morrell, the owner of Walters' Fruit Ranch near Spokane, told television station KREM that normally farmers have about three weeks to get their strawberry crop picked. With Spokane expected to reach 109 F (42.78 C) on Monday, he expects to have just a few days to get the job done.

In Boise, Idaho, city officials warned parents to be wary of hot playground equipment. Slides and other playground toys can get hot enough under the intense summer sun to burn skin in seconds. Boise risk and safety manager Corey Pence told the Idaho Statesman that adults should press the back of a hand to equipment before deciding if it's cool enough for children to use.