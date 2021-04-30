Seattle police watchdog calls officer's actions dangerous

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz had not seen the Office of Police Accountability report by Friday afternoon, police spokesperson Amy Clancy said. “There has been no decision regarding the officer's status with the department,” she said, “so at this time, the SPD cannot comment.”

A message seeking comment from Tietjen was not immediately returned.

The sergeant was initially placed on administrative leave, but he was back at work as of Friday, according to Seattle police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud.

Now that the Office of Police Accountability has completed its report on the case, it will forward recommended disciplinary action to the chief, and he will meet with the officer and make a decision on punishment, Michaud said.

The video from the incident shows the SUV accelerating onto the sidewalk as people scramble to get out of the way and one man jumped through the bushes to avoid being hit.

A bystander approached the SUV with his video running and told the driver that he saw him almost hit a “bunch of people.” The driver responded “did you see the guy who ran that I was trying to catch?”