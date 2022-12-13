SEC charges former FTX CEO; U.S. braces for wild weather week; donors meet to get Ukraine through winter | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):
» The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors.
» Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country. States farther to the south including Texas and Louisiana are being warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system.
» French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting an international conference to help Ukraine make it through winter. Dozens of countries and international organizations are throwing their weight behind the fresh push Tuesday to keep Ukraine powered, fed, warm and moving in the face of sustained Russian aerial bombardments that have plunged millions into the cold and dark.
People are also reading…
What it's like living in Alaska, home of the most unique weather in the country | Across the Sky podcast
Long summer days, large vegetables and schools closed when it gets too warm during the winter. Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on Across the Sky!
🎧 Our latest podcast episodes cover topics including finance, ethics, weather and more. Start listening now!
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Kennedy Center Honors, notable celebrity deaths, Bill Cosby and the return of Will Smith | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Watch Now: Skiing Santas hit the slopes in New York, and more of today's top videos
A crowd of skiing Santas hit the slopes in New York, a blind soccer team in Iraq is hoping to make it to the international tournaments, and more of today's top videos.
At Whiteface Ski area in Wilmington, New York, a crowd of skiers dressed as Saint Nick hit the slopes for Santa Day.
Iraq has put together a team that hopes to take part in tournaments held by the International Blind Sports Federation.
It’s an incredible story that likely won’t have a happy ending. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Drag performances, especially all ages events, have become a target for the extreme right across the U.S., with performers and show organizers…
Hundreds of people gathered at the La Carlota air base in the capital Caracas waiting to board the hot air balloons.
NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Sunday, completing the Artemis 1 mission -- a more than 25-day journey aroun…
Hundreds of Qatar's migrant workers are watching the World Cup from old cricket grounds outside Doha, despite many available seats in the stad…
Mauna Loa, located on Hawaii's Big Island, erupted on November 27th for the first time in nearly four decades.