SEC charges former FTX CEO; U.S. braces for wild weather week; donors meet to get Ukraine through winter | Hot off the Wire podcast

» The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors.

» Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country. States farther to the south including Texas and Louisiana are being warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system.

» French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting an international conference to help Ukraine make it through winter. Dozens of countries and international organizations are throwing their weight behind the fresh push Tuesday to keep Ukraine powered, fed, warm and moving in the face of sustained Russian aerial bombardments that have plunged millions into the cold and dark.