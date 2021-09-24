Second Tennessee judge blocks Gov. Lee's mask opt-out

Lee told reporters Friday that he couldn't talk about the specific litigation but pointed out that there had been multiple lawsuits against mask mandates.

“There are very strong opinions on both sides of this. I think that’s why the strategy we took, which allowed districts to provide a requirement but gave parents an opt-out, was a good way forward," Lee said. "And we still believe that’s the right direction.”

The lawsuit was filed by four families in Knox County who have children with medical conditions and are too young to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. The suit alleges that Lee and the Knox County Board of Education have failed to protect their disabled children from the virus and hurt their ability to attend in-person classes by allowing others to opt-out of a mask mandate.

Lee's legal team had fought to uphold his executive order by pointing out that Knox County's school board had voted against adopting a mask mandate at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The Republican's attorneys argued that “any time a state is enjoined by a court from effectuating statutes enacted by representatives of its people, it suffers a form of irreparable injury.”