'Secret prom' puts New Mexico school back on remote learning

Josh Ziehl of Owl Cartel Event Productions told the Sun-News that he was hired as a DJ for the event. He estimated that between 100 and 150 students attended.

Attendees wore masks, but many did not keep them on the whole time, said Ziehl, who said he wore his makes throughout the event.

Approximately 20 adults supervised the event, “trying to keep … social distancing as best as they could,” he said.

The Sun-News reported that it was unable to confirm the location.

The New Mexico Department of Health said anyone who organizers “secret proms” or other events that violate its emergency guidelines on large gatherings could face civil or criminal penalties. In Doña Ana County, which includes Las Cruces, the limit is 10 people per gathering.

State health officials said students from other schools also might have attended the “secret prom” or organized similar events.

Las Cruces Public Schools interim Superintendent Ralph Ramos said the “alleged incident" contradicts efforts the district has taken to ensure safety among school populations.

“Violating the order against mass gatherings is a disappointing disruption to those efforts," Ramos said in the district's statement.