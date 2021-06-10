Secret recordings show Southern Baptist dispute on sex abuse

But two Southern Baptist pastors are preparing a competing proposal for next week's annual meeting that would have the next SBC president create a task force to pick the investigator.

Denhollander said the newly public recordings corroborate her own experiences in advocating for victims of abuse within the SBC, and that she has offered to help many times but her offers have been rejected.

“Hopefully over the last two weeks, Southern Baptist messengers (voting representatives) have begun to ask very important questions," she said. Among them is how church officials could "misreport a case of violent abuse as an affair and nobody would care? ... Because they had done it in the past.”

Denhollander said there will be two resolutions addressing abuse at the upcoming meeting and they are being carefully worded to take into account Southern Baptist theology and polity. And she disputed Stone's contention that the SBC's structure makes it difficult to take certain actions against sexual abuse.

“It’s actually very easy to do in a way that is legally sound and respects Southern Baptist autonomy,” Denhollander said.

Smith reported from Pittsburgh

