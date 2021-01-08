See how fast states are delivering COVID-19 shots, and get the latest vaccine updates

Stories to watch this weekend

Religious leaders at the forefront of the anti-abortion movement in the United States are telling their followers that the leading vaccines available to combat COVID-19 are acceptable to take, given their remote and indirect connection to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses.

Many countries are going through new winter waves of the virus, but Britain’s is among the worst, and it comes after a horrendous 2020. Almost 3 million people in the U.K. have tested positive for the coronavirus and nearly 80,000 have died — 30,000 of those in the last month. The economy has shrunk by 8%, more than 800,000 jobs have been lost and hundreds of thousands more are in suspended animation. It is one of the worst outcomes in the world, and much of the blame has been laid at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s door.

The latest numbers

According to data through Jan. 7 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from 2,595.1 on Dec. 24 to 2,764.1 on Jan. 7.

DEATH TOLL: The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. stands at 365,625.