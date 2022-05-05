See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States.

With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

A dam in unsatisfactory condition has safety deficiencies requiring immediate action. A dam in poor condition typically has safety deficiencies that may realistically occur, meaning repairs are necessary. A dam in fair condition has no safety deficiencies in normal conditions but could have problems in extreme events, meaning owners may want to consider making improvements. A dam in satisfactory condition has no safety deficiencies, with acceptable performance in all circumstances.

The hazard rating for the 12 dams in Union County, South Dakota, that are included in the data set, all have low hazard ratings.

For Dakota County, Nebraska, there are two dams with high hazard ratings: "Pigeon-Jones Creek 15" and "Hubbard Dam." Both are marked as satisfactory.

Take a look at all of the dams here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0