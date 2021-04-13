Selena Gomez and J.Lo headline vax concert for poor nations

“If people will see their friends and relatives taking it, they’re far more likely to take it,” Evans said. “If people think about what taking the vaccine actually does in terms of reuniting their friends and family, they’re far more likely to take it.”

To Evans, Gomez is an ideal host to press those points to the people who needed to hear them the most.

“Selena Gomez is obviously an incredible leader in her own right,” he said. “She has one of the largest social followings on the planet, and she also is a true leader among young people and in the Latinx community.”

Gomez, for her part, said she felt honored to be chosen.

“This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year," the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said in a statement. "I can’t wait to be a part of it.”