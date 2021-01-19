Self-described militia members from Virginia, Ohio jailed; riot conspiracy among charges

Federal authorities said that Caldwell sent another message to an Oath Keepers leader encouraging them to storm Ohio's capital, Columbus.

Caldwell faces charges that include conspiracy and violent entry or disorderly conduct. He was arrested Tuesday. It was unclear if he'd hired an attorney. A message left Tuesday at his home in Berryville, Virginia, was not immediately returned.

Watkins and Crowl were being held at a county jail in Dayton, after being arrested Monday.

Federal investigators used social media posts and news media interviews the suspects gave to help identify them. The Ohio suspects each face three charges: entering a restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an official proceeding. No information was available immediately on whether they had attorneys yet.

It also wasn't clear immediately whether any of three had military or law enforcement experience.

They are among more than 125 people arrested so far on charges related to the Jan. 6 violent insurrection led by supporters of President Donald Trump, where a Capitol police officer and four others were killed. U.S. authorities last week announced arrests of a Cleveland-area woman and a Wilmington, Ohio, man on related charges.