Seller of vaccine disinformation has YouTube channel removed

The Bollingers did not immediately return an email seeking comment, but complained about YouTube's decision in a Tuesday post on Telegram, writing that “I think they are desperate and are losing.” It was unclear who they were referring to.

An AP investigation published last week showed how the Bollingers had worked with others in the anti-vaccine movement to make money by selling disinformation, an enterprise that the Bollingers have said generated millions of dollars for themselves and their affiliates. The story also detailed how the Bollingers used connections from their anti-vaccine business, including Kennedy, to raise money for a Super PAC.

Platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have for years allowed anti-vaccination propaganda to spread and been slow to crack down on misinformation about COVID-19, removing just a fraction of the false content.

Ahmed said that there has now been a series of actions by social media platforms against the people his group identified as the worst anti-vaccine disinformation offenders.