Sen. Tom Cotton: Laxalt key to GOP flipping the U.S. Senate

Cotton, who wouldn't say whether he planned to try the fries, compared Nevada to Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire and said, with Adam Laxalt as a candidate, it was perhaps the Republicans' best chance to flip a U.S. Senate seat. Laxalt has not yet announced plans to run for office.

“Adam, I guess he's not supposed to say that he's going to be your next United States Senator. There’s some campaign finance rules against it. But what do I care about some stupid rules like that? Adam Laxalt is going to the United States Senate for the Battle Born state in 2022,” Cotton said, speaking on a platform built atop hay bales with the vistas of the Sierra Nevadas as a backdrop.

Cotton called U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto too in step with party leadership to represent a swing state like Nevada and said taking back the U.S. Senate would allow Republicans to contain China's growing geopolitical power, secure the U.S.-Mexico border and prevent “critical race theory” from being taught in schools.

“Nevada is a pretty evenly divided state, and she has voted for the Biden-Schumer agenda straight down the line,” Cotton said.