Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

Medicare coverage would be expanded to cover dental, hearing and vision benefits. Spending would increase for housing, home health care and job training, and new resources would go to efforts encouraging a faster transition to clean energy.

To pay for the plans, taxes would be raised on wealthy people and large corporations, without any increases on people earning under $400,000 a year, a key Biden campaign pledge. The budget also calls for reducing the prices the federal government pays for pharmaceuticals it buys for Medicare recipients, a long-time goal of Democrats who want the government to be allowed to negotiate those prices.

The budget also calls for giving legal status to millions of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, and — in a step aimed at winning support from moderate Democrats — spending money to strengthen border security.

Democrats are expected to approve the resolution over unanimous Republican opposition. Passage of the budget is crucial because it would allow a subsequent bill — actually enacting Democrats' 10-year, $3.5 trillion plan for spending and tax changes — to pass the Senate by a simple majority.