Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unveiled a budget resolution Monday that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs, setting up an autumn battle over President Joe Biden's domestic policy ambitions.
The measure lays the groundwork for legislation later this year that over a decade would pour mountains of federal resources into their top priorities. Included would be more money for health care, education, family services and environmental programs and tax breaks for families, with much of it paid for with tax increases on the rich and corporations.
The budget's introduction marks the start of a long legislative trek through Congress of legislation that Democrats hope will result this fall in a progressive reshaping of government. To succeed, they'll have to overcome likely unanimous Republican opposition and find the sweet spot between the demands of their own often antagonist progressive and moderate factions.
"At its core, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the 21st Century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter to his colleagues that unveiled the plan.
The resolution calls for creating free pre-Kindergarten for three- and four-year-olds and two years of free community college; extending tax breaks for children and some low-income workers; and establishing paid family and sick leave.
Medicare coverage would be expanded to cover dental, hearing and vision benefits. Spending would increase for housing, home health care and job training, and new resources would go to efforts encouraging a faster transition to clean energy.
To pay for the plans, taxes would be raised on wealthy people and large corporations, without any increases on people earning under $400,000 a year, a key Biden campaign pledge. The budget also calls for reducing the prices the federal government pays for pharmaceuticals it buys for Medicare recipients, a long-time goal of Democrats who want the government to be allowed to negotiate those prices.
The budget also calls for giving legal status to millions of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, and — in a step aimed at winning support from moderate Democrats — spending money to strengthen border security.
Democrats are expected to approve the resolution over unanimous Republican opposition. Passage of the budget is crucial because it would allow a subsequent bill — actually enacting Democrats' 10-year, $3.5 trillion plan for spending and tax changes — to pass the Senate by a simple majority.
Without that protection, the follow-up measure would fall prey to a GOP filibuster, delaying tactics that require 60 votes to end. Even so, it's expected to take Democrats well into the fall to complete their $3.5 trillion package as rival progressives and moderates jostle over which of their priorities will survive.
Senate debate on the budget resolution will begin as soon as the chamber approves a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package, which is expected soon.
In contrast to that compromise, though, Republicans are solidly against Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan. They see the fight as a politically fertile one in the runup to next year's elections for House and Senate control, and are planning to force votes on amendments on issues like immigration, crime and inflation that they think will play to their benefit during next year's campaigns.
Democrats' $3.5 trillion fiscal outline "will thrust the Senate into an ultra-partisan showdown over the staggering, reckless taxing and spending spree" they want, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said last week.
With his eyes clearly on the November 2022 voting, McConnell said Schumer is making Democrats vote on "nothing less than Chairman Sanders' dream shopping list. Every American family will know exactly where their senator stands."
That's a reference to progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who chairs the Budget Committee.
***
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
1. Pennsylvania
2. Georgia
3. Wisconsin
4. North Carolina
5. Arizona
6. Nevada
7. New Hampshire
8. Ohio
9. Florida
10. Missouri
An analysis
The midterm elections are still 18 months away, but the fight for control of the Senate is already shaping what gets done in the nation's capital this year.
In an evenly divided Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris gives Democrats the tie-breaking vote, every vote matters. That's proven to be a crucial consideration for President Joe Biden as he tried to pass his Covid-19 relief plan and now his infrastructure and jobs proposals.
Looking ahead to next year, that means every Senate race matters. Republicans only need to flip one seat to take back the majority, while Democrats are eager to cushion their majority by picking off a few more seats currently held by GOP senators.
Democrats' best opportunity to do that is in Pennsylvania, which CNN ranks the seat most likely to flip partisan control for the third month in a row. The top 10 Senate seats most likely to flip are based on CNN's reporting and fundraising data, as well as historical data about how states and candidates have performed. As the cycle heats up, polling and advertising spending data will also become factors. Our ranking first published in March and was updated in April.
Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, is not running for reelection, which means it's up to the GOP to hold this seat without him. Biden carried the state by about 1 point last fall, making it a natural place for Democrats to try to flip a seat. Their next best chance to is in Wisconsin, another state Biden won that's currently held by a Republican, Sen. Ron Johnson, who may or may not be running for reelection.
Republicans' best opportunities to flip seats are in Georgia and Arizona -- two traditionally red states that Biden carried last year where recently elected Democratic senators, Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly, are now running for full six-year terms.
But the universe of competitive seats remains relatively small. Of the 34 seats up for election next fall, only eight are considered "battlegrounds" by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.
Still, the GOP's fidelity to former President Donald Trump could complicate their ability to defeat Democrats in demographically changing Biden states. Even months after he left the White House, the ex-President looms over the GOP. Look no further than congressional Republicans' unwillingness to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. And across the country, primaries continue to look like Trump loyalty contests.
Republicans' biggest problem right now, however, is that they lack candidates in those states to take advantage of what, historically speaking, could be a good Republican year, with the party out of power of the White House traditionally gaining seats in midterms of a new administration. They're still waiting on challengers to Kelly and Warnock. At the very least, they're giving two Democratic incumbents a head start on fundraising, which is also a factor in places like New Hampshire and Nevada, where big-name candidates eyeing the race haven't yet gotten in and are freezing the fields.
Democrats, meanwhile, are excited about two Black women candidates (or almost candidates) in two states they're trying to flip that fall a bit lower down the list. Cheri Beasley, the former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice, announced her candidacy for Senate last month, while Rep. Val Demings is planning a bid in Florida. Since Harris resigned from her seat to become vice president, there are no Black women in the Senate.
Across all these races, there's still time for new candidates to jump in and presumed candidates to back out, which is why these rankings will be updated many times over the next 18 months.