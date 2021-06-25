Senate OKs bill to certify farm practices limiting emissions

The U.S. Senate has approved a measure intended to encourage greater use of farming and forestry practices that prevent greenhouse gas emissions and remove planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

It authorizes the federal Department of Agriculture to create a program helping farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners earn payments through private markets for planting offseason cover crops, reducing tillage and taking other steps to lock up carbon in soils and trees.

“Solving the climate crisis is a critical challenge for all of us ... and we are taking landmark steps toward supporting agriculture and forestry leadership in addressing this,” Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat and the bill's chief sponsor, said Thursday before it passed on a 92-8 vote.

It now goes to the House, which is considering a similar proposal.

Federal policies have long supported environmentally friendly practices such as planting buffer strips to prevent soil and nutrient erosion that feeds harmful algae blooms in waters.

Some of those actions also work against climate change. Pulling marginal lands out of crop production, for example, can make way for carbon-absorbing grasses, trees and wetlands.