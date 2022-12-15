Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs than Biden requested and roughly 10% more than last year’s bill as lawmakers look to account for inflation and boost the nation’s military competitiveness with China and Russia. It includes a 4.6% pay raise for servicemembers and the Defense Department's civilian workforce.

The Senate passed the defense policy bill by a vote of 83-11. The measure also received broad bipartisan support in the House last week.

To win GOP support for the 4,408-page bill, Democrats agreed to Republican demands to scrap the requirement for service members to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill directs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to rescind his August 2021 memorandum imposing the mandate.

History of vaccine mandates in the US 1777: George Washington mandates smallpox vaccines for all his soldiers 1809: Massachusetts institutes the first vaccine mandate 1813: Congress establishes the US Vaccine Agency 1855: Massachusetts institutes the first school vaccine mandates 1867: The Urbana, Ohio, board of health passes a law requiring citizens to get available vaccines in the event of future epidemics 1898: The UK's Vaccination Act allows objections and exemptions to vaccine mandates 1902: Congress passes the Biologics Control Act 1905: The US Supreme Court decides Jacobson v. Massachusetts 1922: The US Supreme Court decides Zucht v. King 1944: The US Supreme Court decides Prince v. Massachusetts 1977: The nationwide Childhood Immunization Initiative begins 1980: All 50 states have laws requiring vaccines for children to attend public schools 1987: The Arizona Court of Appeals decides Maricopa County Health Department v. Harmon 2015: California becomes the first state to eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccines for children in public and private schools 2021: President Biden announces a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate 2022: Supreme Court blocks Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate