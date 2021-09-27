Senate Republicans block bill that would avert government shutdown, avoid debt default

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and suspend the debt limit to avoid a default, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown are likely to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden's big plans to reshape government.

The efforts are not necessarily linked, but the fiscal yearend deadline to fund the government past Thursday is bumping up against the Democrats' desire to make progress on Biden's expansive $3.5 trillion federal overhaul.

It's all making for a tumultuous moment for Biden and his party, with consequences certain to shape his presidency and the lawmakers' own political futures.

Success would mean a landmark accomplishment, if Democrats can helm Biden's big bill to passage. Failure — or a highly unlikely government shutdown and debt crisis — could derail careers.

"You know me, I'm a born optimist," Biden told reporters Monday, as he rolled up his sleeve for a COVID-19 booster shot. "We're gonna get it done."

In Monday night's vote, senators voted 50-48 against taking up the bill, well short of the 60 "yes" votes needed to proceed. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer switched his "yes" to "no" at the end in order to allow Democrats to reconsider the bill later.