Senate Republicans block bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

The vote came after Sicknick's mother, girlfriend and two police officers who fought the rioters went office to office and asked Republicans to support the commission.

While initially saying he was open to the idea of the commission, which would be modeled after an investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell turned firmly against it in recent days. He has said he believes the panel's investigation would be partisan despite the even split among party members.

McConnell, who once said Trump was responsible for provoking the mob attack on the Capitol, said of Democrats, "They'd like to continue to litigate the former president, into the future."

Still, six in his caucus defied him, arguing that an independent look is needed.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Thursday evening that she needs to know more about what happened that day and why.

"Truth is hard stuff, but we've got a responsibility to it," she told reporters. "We just can't pretend that nothing bad happened, or that people just got too excitable. Something bad happened. And it's important to lay that out."

Of her colleagues opposing the commission, Murkowski said some are concerned that "we don't want to rock the boat."