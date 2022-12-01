Senate votes to avert rail strike; Biden's climate legislation a concern for Macron; 'Squid Game' actor indicted | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:
- The Senate passed a bill Thursday to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September.
- President Joe Biden is hosting a state dinner Thursday evening with French President Emmanuel Macron, and Biden signaled that he may be willing to tweak aspects of his signature climate legislation that have raised concerns with France and other European allies.
- Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017.
Are you struggling to find the perfect present right now? Try these tips if you're considering gift cards.
🎧 With many struggling to meet even their basic needs, is it ever OK to fund projects such as the arts, sports stadiums or space travel?
This latest episode looks at the ongoing revelations of sexual abuse and lawsuits related to the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
There are a lot of great songs about the weather and we narrowed the list down to these 10 (12, actually) classics. Find out which songs made the cut on Across the Sky.
Animals at the London Zoo enjoy holiday treats, and more of today's top videos
For the first time, a new drug is showing promise in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s in its early stages, potentially buying more time …
Prince William and Kate Middleton sat court-side at a Boston Celtics basketball game where spectators could be heard chanting “USA, USA” as th…
China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near recor…
It seems like every month, when household bills come in the door, we grumble about how the cost of living has gone up again.
Jeffries has become the 1st Black politician to lead a party in the US Congress, succeeding Representative Nancy Pelosi.
Did you know teen drivers with ADHD are twice as likely to be involved in a car accident? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been the focus of unrelenting Russian attacks for almost six months, creating apocalyptic scenes of dead sol…