Senators seek Medicaid-like plan to cover holdout states

A new plan could take years to set up, though. Many states use managed care networks to provide Medicaid services, and it's unclear if the federal government would be able to contract with the groups.

Sponsors say coverage is already paid for because the original Affordable Care Act included money for all 50 states. States normally shoulder 10% of the cost, but the bill would require no state contributions.

The plan also would boost incentives for holdout states to expand on their own. It would raise the federal share of state-federal Medicaid spending by 10 percentage points this coming decade. The current enticement, included in Biden's coronavirus relief bill, is 5 percentage points for two years. Based on Kaiser Family Foundation estimates, that could be worth a cumulative $160 billion to holdout states and Oklahoma, which launched expansion July 1.

Republicans, Warnock said in June, are effectively “standing between Georgia voters and their tax dollars that are still being paid to cover Medicaid in other states.”