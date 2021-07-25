Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties

Security guards watch as a vehicle for the epidemic control center pulls up to the entrance into the Tianjin Binhai No. 1 Hotel where U.S. and Chinese officials are expected to hold talks in Tianjin municipality in China Monday, July 26, 2021. America's No. 2 diplomat has arrived in China to discuss the fraught relationship between the two countries on Monday with two top Foreign Ministry officials.
A man exits a U.S. embassy car outside the Tianjin Binhai No. 1 Hotel where U.S. and Chinese officials are expected to hold talks in Tianjin municipality in China on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman travelled to China this weekend on a visit that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing soar on multiple fronts, the State Department said Wednesday.
A car with a sign which reads "Special transport for Foreign Affairs Reception", center is seen ahead of a convoy of cars that is believed to include U.S. deputy secretary Wendy Sherman as they prepare to enter the Tianjin Binhai No. 1 Hotel where U.S. and Chinese officials are expected to meet in Tianjin municipality in China on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman travelled to China this weekend on a visit that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing soar on multiple fronts, the State Department said Wednesday.
TIANJIN, China (AP) — America's No. 2 diplomat has arrived in China to discuss the fraught relationship between the countries on Monday with two top Foreign Ministry officials.
Wendy Sherman, the deputy secretary of state, will hold separate meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who is in charge of U.S.-China relations, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a closed-off resort hotel in the city of Tianjin.
She is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office six months ago. Relations between the countries deteriorated sharply under his predecessor, Donald Trump, and the two sides remain at odds over a host of issues including technology, cybersecurity, human rights and other issues.
In an interview Saturday, Wang accused the U.S. of adopting a superior attitude and using its strength to pressure other countries.
“China would never accept any country that claims to be superior to others,” he told China's Phoenix Television. "If the U.S. has not learned to treat other countries equally, China and the international community have the responsibility to help the U.S. learn how to do this.”
Biden administration officials have said the goal of the talks is not to negotiate specific issues but to keep high-level communications channels open. The U.S. wants to ensure that guardrails are in place to prevent competition between the countries from becoming conflict, they said.