Sensors provide a real-time glimpse at Chicago River quality

“We have a rich sense of how the river's doing today, how does it compare to how the river is doing historically, and how does it vary across the branches,” she said. “And that's the important story for users who are making decisions about how to use the river on a day-to-day basis.”

A kayaker, for instance, may decide to use the river's main branch instead of the southern or northern branch if those sensors estimate a level of bacteria above the state standard for safe recreational use, she said.

Trish Brubaker, executive director of the Lincoln Park Boat Club, said she can use that information when planning workouts for rowing clubs.

Brubaker said clubs often used single sculls last year to allow for social distancing. But singles are more vulnerable to tipping and one athlete became sick after falling into the river water.

“It would definitely impact who we put into singles or whether we practice singles at all,” Brubaker said.

Officials with the agency responsible for Chicago's wastewater system warned that people shouldn't depend entirely on the data from the sensors.