Sentencing set for juvenile lifer whose case set precedent

"Miller’s stepfather physically abused him; his alcoholic and drug-addicted mother neglected him; he had been in and out of foster care as a result; and he had tried to kill himself four times, the first when he should have been in kindergarten," the court wrote in the majority opinion.

At an earlier resentencing hearing, Miller’s lawyers cited his childhood of physical abuse and neglect and argued that at 14, his brain was not fully developed.

State lawyers argued Miller deserves a sentence of life without parole.

"His chronological age may have been fourteen at the time of the crime; however, his actions are those of an adult who brutally and mercilessly took the life of Cole Cannon in a heinous and vicious manner," state lawyers wrote.

The Supreme Court had been moving toward greater mercy for juveniles over more than a decade, first ending the death penalty for people under 18 and then reducing the universe of people who could get life without parole sentences for crimes they committed as juveniles. But in a departure from that trend, the court last week held that judges do not have to determine that a juvenile offender is beyond hope of rehabilitation before ruling that he should spend the rest of his life in prison.

