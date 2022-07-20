 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Sesame Place theme park apologizes after Black girls snubbed at parade

  • 0

A "Sesame Street"-themed amusement park has apologized and promised more training for its employees after a video showing a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls during a parade went viral online.

The nine-second video, posted to Instagram on Saturday by Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls, showed the character Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing "no" and walking away from the two girls who had their arms stretched out for a hug and high-five during the parade at Sesame Place in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

"I will never step foot in @sesameplace ever again," Brown said online.

The family's lawyer, B'Ivory LaMarr, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the family is appalled and disturbed by the incident and "the injuries propagated to their children."

In an initial statement Sunday, Sesame Place said the park and its employees stand for "inclusivity and equality in all forms." The statement also noted that performers sometimes miss requests for hugs because the costumes they wear make it difficult to see at lower levels.

People are also reading…

"The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding," the statement said.

However, many people expressed outrage online, and some called for a boycott of the amusement park.

The park issued a second statement Monday, apologizing again and promising that it was "taking action to do better." Among those efforts would be inclusivity training for employees.

Sesame Place

Big Bird is shown on a sign near an entrance to Sesame Place outside Philadelphia.

Both statements and the video triggered a stark response on social media, which LaMarr said helped shed a light on "the existence of these issues."

"A lot of African Americans tend to become very passive because we unfortunately are accustomed to dealing with this type of racism in various spaces," he said.

Sesame Place has been the official "Sesame Street" theme park for more than four decades. It opened in 1980.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News