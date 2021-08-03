 Skip to main content
Settlement reached in fatal standoff shooting in Maryland
AP

Settlement reached in fatal standoff shooting in Maryland

  • Updated
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in the 2016 death of a Black woman shot by Baltimore County police after a standoff she posted on social media, a county official and attorneys for the woman’s family confirmed.

An agreement was reached last week in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of 23-year-old Korryn Gaines, news outlets report. J. Wyndal Gordon, an attorney for Gaines’ family, would not confirm the total amount of money.

County spokesman Sean Naron confirmed that an agreement has been reached but declined to comment on specifics, saying the parties were still finalizing a written agreement.

No agreement has been reached in the case of Gaines’ son, Kodi, who was 5 when he was injured in the shooting and has needed surgeries for his injuries, according to Kenneth Ravenell, the attorney representing the boy. He believed a resolution was close. Ravenell said he sent a proposal to the county last week in Kodi’s lawsuit but has not heard back.

In 2018, a jury awarded Gaines’ family $38 million, but that award was overturned the next year. Last year, a Maryland appeals court found that the Baltimore County court abused its discretion in overturning the jury verdict, potentially opening the door for a new civil trial.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.

