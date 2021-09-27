Settlement reached in suit over Alabama student's suicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The father of a University of Alabama student who killed herself after reporting she was raped has settled a lawsuit against the man she had accused.

Details of the settlement between Michael Rondini, of Austin, Texas, and T.J. Bunn Jr. were not released, The Tuscaloosa News reported.

Rondini and his wife filed a wrongful death suit in 2017 that accused Bunn of contributing to their daughter’s suicide. Megan Rondini killed herself in February 2016, eight months after she reported that Bunn had sexually assaulted her.

Bunn, who is from a prominent Tuscaloosa family, denied that allegation, saying they had had consensual sex.

Court records show the settlement was reached during court-ordered mediation on Sept. 17, three days before a federal trial had been scheduled, the newspaper said.

A Tuscaloosa grand jury had declined to indict Bunn on criminal charges.