Several cities across the US are setting new temperature records

Several cities across the US are setting new temperature records. A temperature of 114 degrees is displayed on a digital sign outside De Anza Magnet School in El Centro, California.

 Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Daily high temperature records were set across several cities Monday afternoon. Here are a few:

-- Columbia, South Carolina, reached an afternoon high of 103 degrees, breaking its old June 13 record of 102 degrees, set in 1958.

-- North Platte, Nebraska, hit 108 degrees, breaking its old record of 103 degrees, set in 1952.

-- St. Louis hit 100 degrees, breaking its old record of 98 degrees, set in 1952.

-- Charlotte, North Carolina, hit 98 degrees, breaking its old record of 97 degrees, set in 1958.

-- Nashville hit 97 degrees, tying the previous record of 97 degrees, set in 2016.

-- Jackson, Kentucky, hit 94 degrees; the previous record was 91 degrees, set in 2000.

-- Asheville, North Carolina, hit 92 degrees; the previous record was 91 degrees, set in 2016.

