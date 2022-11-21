 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

  • 0

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed into Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, injuring several people, authorities said.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m.

Police were investigating and didn't immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt. A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

The store, which is located in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry And Meghan to be honored for calling out 'Royal racism'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News