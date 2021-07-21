Several US kosher grocery stores drop Ben & Jerry's ice cream

Eli Siegel, the owner of Market Maven in Baltimore, is also saving Ben & Jerry's inventory in the hopes that the company retracts Monday's statement. If it doesn't, he said, dropping the ice cream brand is "something we're willing to commit to long-term."

Market Maven serves mainly Orthodox Jews who Siegel says love Ben & Jerry's non-dairy products because they meet high kosher standards, and religious Jews don't eat dairy and meat in the same meal. "People love it, people look for it, people request it," he said. "Financially, it was a hard decision to make."

Siegel says Market Maven would have done the same thing if it felt another community was being discriminated against. Last summer, he says, it put up a Black Lives Matter sign to show solidarity with the Black community of Baltimore. "As a community supermarket, we feel that the right thing to do is to stand up for everybody," he said.

One grocery store in South Florida posted an Instagram story of a man taking pints of Ben & Jerry's Phish Food from the shelves and throwing them directly into a garbage can. "I was really hoping to create some more freezer space," the man said. "And then Ben & Jerry's did it for me!"