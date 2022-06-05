Several wounded in shooting after graduation ceremony in Northwest Indiana

GARY — Several people were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon following a graduation ceremony for West Side Leadership Academy at the U.S. Steel Yard stadium, a city official said.

The gunfire broke out as more than 200 graduates and their families left the stadium following the ceremony.

None of those hurt in the shooting appeared to have life-threatening wounds, Gary Common Councilman Ron Brewer said.

Spent bullet casings could be seen in the street at the intersection of East Dunes Highway and Maryland Street, and crime scene tape stretched from an entrance to the ballpark to the east side of the facility.

Brewer said police took suspects into custody after the shooting.

"We had a very unfortunate incident after the graduation today," he said.

The stadium does not allow guns to be carried inside, he said.

Police asked residents to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

The Gary Community School Corp. had Lake County sheriff's police working security during the ceremony, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Gary patrol officers helped secure the crime scene, and detectives and crime scene technicians also responded, he said.

Police planned to release more information as it became available.

Brian Lyter, team president for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, said the shooting was very unfortunate.

"It was a really nice celebration," he said. "They graduated 210 kids here today."

The stadium employs its own security during RailCats games, and there have been no incidents during baseball games, Lyter said.

The school district opted to hire its own security for Sunday's ceremony, he said.

Brewer said security should not be blamed for the shooting.

"It's sad it came to this," he said. "Somebody came here with the idea that this is what they wanted to do."

Brewer said he was told one of the suspects was among Sunday's graduates.

The councilman said the shooting reaffirmed his concerns about a new state law set to take effect July 1 that will allow Hoosiers age 18 and older who are not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm to carry a handgun in public without obtaining a state permit.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act 1296 into law in March despite strong opposition from numerous police agencies and prosecutors.

Brewer said he had nothing against the Second Amendment, but making it easier to carry guns was reason for pause.

"It's the wrong people carrying guns," he said.

Many young people don't have conflict resolution skills, and pulling a gun is their first choice, he said.

Brewer said he planned to work with the city's Law Department to propose an ordinance that would allow the city and businesses to ban firearms on their properties, if they choose.

The proposed ordinance would be drafted so it would not conflict with the new state law, he said.

