Severe drought conditions impact Central Coast wineries as California gets closer to reopening

One of California's industries.....wineries.....are struggling due to drought conditions.

APTOS, California (KSWB) -- Wineries have been on edge for a while now. From wildfires to COVID-19, they're recovering from a lot and now prepping for a drought and wildfire season.

Wine maker and owner of Ser Winery, Nicole Walsh said, “Trying to figure out how to how to rebuild and come back from that, um, just extreme hardships on top of having a pandemic.”

It's been one emergency after another and wineries continue doing everything they can to adapt.

Wine maker and owner of Soquel Vineyards, Peter Bargetto said, "We typically crush about 25 tons a year of Napa Valley fruit. We didn't crush any last year."

Nicole Walsh had just opened up her new wine tasting room just two months before COVID-19 hit.

"You're forced to pivot. Like, OK, now you're shut down. What is going to happen next?" said Walsh.

But now the biggest threat is the drought.