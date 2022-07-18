Severe thunderstorm watch for the northeast, Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are 'missing', and more trending news

Here's a look at today's trending topics.
Severe thunderstorm watch
AccuWeather forecasters say there are multiple chances for rain in the foreseeable future for the Northeast and while the wet weather may disrupt some outdoor plans and lead to travel slowdowns in spots, the rain is badly needed in many areas.
On Sunday, rainfall was focused to the west of the I-95 corridor. Locations such as Cleveland, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, each received over an inch of rainfall as thunderstorms swept through, bringing localized heavy downpours to those caught in their path. Rainfall was a bit lighter toward the east, though still beneficial. In State College, Pennsylvania, nearly a quarter inch of rain fell, the first measurable rainfall for the city since July 5.
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke says she had "the most excruciating pain" after suffering two brain aneurysms, but is grateful for both her recovery and for working on "Game of Thrones" at the time.
"It was incredibly helpful to have 'Game of Thrones' sweep me up and give me that purpose," she said during an interview with BBC's "Sunday Morning."
The actress suffered the life-threatening aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 and said that when it comes to her brain now, "there's quite a bit missing."
"Strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn't get blood for a second it's gone," Clarke said. "So the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bit is missing is therefore gone."
Uvalde shooting
A massive but uncoordinated and a chaotic law enforcement response. A “regrettable” culture of noncompliance on school security regarding the basics of locked doors. Online signals of coming violence from the shooter.
The long-awaited Texas House report into the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers spread the responsibility of the bungled response from law enforcement wider than previous accounts. It also questioned security protocols at the school and took a deeper dive into the shooter's background.
Here are major findings of the House investigation:
Devon Allen
Sesame Place
Marburg virus
This morning's top headlines: Monday, July 18
Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison says the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court. He says a legally armed 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County killed the man. He called the armed civilian a “real hero," saying he stopped "the shooter almost as soon as he began." The two injured victims are in stable condition.
Jury selection has begun in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. In the trial, underway Monday, Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena that sought his records and testimony. Bannon is one of the most prominent of former President Donald Trump's allies to refuse to testify before the committee. A conviction on each count could carry a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.
A prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to the House committee investigating last year's attack. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the hearing is “going to open people’s eyes in a big way” in showing how Trump did nothing as a mob stormed the Capitol. Another panel member, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, says fresh witnesses “will add a lot of value and information” to the probe. Thursday's hearing may be the last, but the committee's investigation will press on.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched an internal review over the slow response to the Uvalde school massacre. The review, announced Monday, comes after a damning new 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement. The findings put more than 90 state troopers at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 tragedy. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw has previously called the law enforcement response to the shooting an “abject failure.”
A retired Los Angeles prosecutor has said a judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977. A transcript of testimony by Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson that had been sealed by a court for 12 years was obtained by The Associated Press late Sunday. The document provides support for Polanski’s longtime claim that he fled on the eve of sentencing in 1978 because he didn’t think he was getting a fair deal. Gunson said during closed-door testimony in 2010 that he wasn’t surprised Polanski fled after the judge broke several promises. A lawyer for Polanski says he will seek to have the Oscar-winning director sentenced in absentia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general. He cited hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments. He said Sunday that “more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state.” He also says some "links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders.’’ Earlier Sunday, Russian missiles hit industrial facilities in the strategic city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.
The Republican race for Maryland governor in Tuesday’s primary election pits a candidate backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan against a rival endorsed by Donald Trump. It’s an early showdown on Hogan’s home turf as he weighs a 2024 White House bid, potentially against the former president. On the Democratic side, the crowded candidate field includes a former U.S. labor secretary, a bestselling author and the current state comptroller. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is facing a primary challenge as he seeks a second term. In the U.S. House, Maryland has one open seat after the incumbent decided to seek a different office.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed in a small ceremony Saturday in Las Vegas, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and countless tabloid covers. Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the headline “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” A marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck. The two were both previously married. Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner. Lopez has two kids with Marc Anthony.
Cameron Smith is the British Open champion not many saw coming. The Australian and his magical putter stormed from behind at St. Andrews to overcome Rory McIlroy and win the British Open for his first major. Smith made five straight birdies to start the back nine. He saved par on the dangerous Road Hole at the 17th. And he finished with two putts from 80 feet for birdie and a 64. It's the lowest final round ever by a winner at St. Andrews, and Smith matched the major championship score to par at 20 under. Cameron Young finished second.
Christopher Bell crashed the NASCAR playoffs, winning Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to become the 14th Cup Series winner this season. Bell mastered the track where he won Xfinity Series races in 2018, 2019 and 2021, holding off Chase Elliott, last week’s winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bell is the 14th driver to earn a spot in the 16-driver playoff field. With six races left in the regular season, it leaves open the possibility that more than 16 drivers could win a race and the final playoff spot or spots would be decided on points.
The Americans had a spectacular day at the world championships by winning nine medals on home turf. It will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in their long, successful track and field history. This also was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers. It could've been more, too. Hurdler Devon Allen left the track after being disqualified for leaving the blocks too early in the final. The medal-favorite will now make his way to the football field after signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The U.S. leads with 14 medals as it hosts the world championships for the first time.