Severe thunderstorm watch for the northeast, Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are 'missing', and more trending news

Severe thunderstorm watch

AccuWeather forecasters say there are multiple chances for rain in the foreseeable future for the Northeast and while the wet weather may disrupt some outdoor plans and lead to travel slowdowns in spots, the rain is badly needed in many areas.

On Sunday, rainfall was focused to the west of the I-95 corridor. Locations such as Cleveland, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, each received over an inch of rainfall as thunderstorms swept through, bringing localized heavy downpours to those caught in their path. Rainfall was a bit lighter toward the east, though still beneficial. In State College, Pennsylvania, nearly a quarter inch of rain fell, the first measurable rainfall for the city since July 5.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke says she had "the most excruciating pain" after suffering two brain aneurysms, but is grateful for both her recovery and for working on "Game of Thrones" at the time.

"It was incredibly helpful to have 'Game of Thrones' sweep me up and give me that purpose," she said during an interview with BBC's "Sunday Morning."

The actress suffered the life-threatening aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 and said that when it comes to her brain now, "there's quite a bit missing."

"Strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn't get blood for a second it's gone," Clarke said. "So the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bit is missing is therefore gone."

Uvalde shooting

A massive but uncoordinated and a chaotic law enforcement response. A “regrettable” culture of noncompliance on school security regarding the basics of locked doors. Online signals of coming violence from the shooter.

The long-awaited Texas House report into the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers spread the responsibility of the bungled response from law enforcement wider than previous accounts. It also questioned security protocols at the school and took a deeper dive into the shooter's background.

Here are major findings of the House investigation:

