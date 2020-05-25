Severe weather could put a damper on some Memorial Day activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Severe weather could put a damper on your Memorial Day plans as the severe threat stretches from the Gulf Coast of Texas towards the Great Lakes and includes the southern tip of Florida. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.

Severe weather could put a damper on some Memorial Day plans as the threat stretches from the Gulf Coast of Texas toward the Great Lakes and includes the southern tip of Florida.

Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible from Texas up to the Great Lakes on Monday. The greatest threat will be across Texas, where there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Very large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat Monday afternoon and tonight.

Flash flood watches cover over 8 million people from Nebraska and Iowa, south into Texas and Louisiana, including cities like Shreveport, Little Rock, Tulsa, Wichita and Topeka. Additional rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected to fall on ground already saturated from recent rains.

Overnight there was a flash flood emergency in parts of southwest Virginia, including the town of Martinsville. The Smith River flooded, causing evacuations and closed roads after 3-5 inches of rain fell on already saturated ground. Conditions are improving this morning, but a flood warning remains in effect.