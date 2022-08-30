Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall worsened problems in a water treatment plant in the capital city. Reeves says the state will distribute drinking water and water for flushing toilets. The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Jackson, days after storms dumped heavy rain.
Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.
The British defense ministry said Tuesday that as of early Monday “several brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces increased the weight of artillery fires in front line sectors across southern Ukraine.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again filed paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter. This time it's based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter’s former head of security.
People are also reading…
Learn the science of flooding and what to expect in the future on the latest episode of Across the Sky.
Vanessa Bryant awarded $16 million; Gary Busey charged; Len Dawson, Jerry Allison die | Hot off the Wire podcast
Vanessa Bryant was awarded $16 million over grisly photos, actor Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes and NFL great Len Dawson died. Learn more on our daily podcast.
A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information."
The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.
NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained trouble related to an engine. The next launch attempt won't be until Friday at the earliest.
A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant which has been at the heart of fighting in Ukraine.
Cubans are fleeing their country in the largest numbers in more than four decades. The migrants choose to stake their lives and futures on a dangerous journey to the United States by air, land and sea to escape the island’s political and economic woes.
With the legalization of cannabis products in many states comes regulation. Learn about testing, safety and labeling efforts on the latest Here Weed Go! podcast.
It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. People are stopping near the tunnel, which has become a memorial for the late icon.
A judge has ruled that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in the state. But the judge agreed to postpone the governor's appearance until after the November election.
The large fencing that has encircled the U.S. Supreme Court for months has now been removed. The building, closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, remains off-limits to the public.
School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers.
A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel.
In a roundup of the week's top religion stories, Pope Francis suffered setbacks in his Ukraine diplomacy. Also, two movies offer views of saints and sinners in drama and satire.
ICYMI: Today's top US news
Here's a look at the latest news and most interesting developments today.