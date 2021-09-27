Sex assault case against Lance Armstrong's son dropped

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas district attorney has rejected a felony sexual assault charge filed earlier this year by Austin police against the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Luke Armstrong was charged in April related to an incident in 2018. A woman told police in November 2020 that she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house in Austin. Because she was 16 at the time and he was 18, Luke Armstrong was charged with sexual assault of child. He had been free on a personal bond.

According to online Travis County court records, the case was recorded as “DA Rejection/No Charges Filed” on Aug. 24. Travis County District Attorney José Garza's office on Monday confirmed the charge was dismissed and declined further comment.

“Luke and his family are delighted with the outcome and look forward to clearing his name because of this baseless allegation,” Armstrong attorney Randy Leavitt said.

“We presented strong evidence to the district attorney’s office showing that the relationship between the two young people was completely consensual and consequently did not constitute a criminal offense,” Leavitt said. “Luke passed two independent polygraph exams with the best examiners in the state showing that he did not use any force or threats to gain consent.”