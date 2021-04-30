Sexual misconduct claims push 4 lawmakers from office

Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger was the most recent to resign. The 38-year-old Republican stepped down Thursday after a legislative ethics committee recommended he be suspended without pay over allegations that he raped a 19-year-old intern in his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant.

Von Ehlinger denied wrongdoing, insisted the sexual contact was consensual and wrote in his resignation letter that he was quitting because he could not effectively represent his constituents.

The decision came the day after the committee heard testimony, including from the young woman who brought the allegations. She was shielded from public view by a black screen and used the name Jane Doe during the proceedings. But a TV reporter attempted to film her as she left, and at least one lawmaker revealed her identify on social media. The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder on Friday praised the woman for "the courage to come forward.”

"Anyone and everyone who comes here and works here, including yourselves, should feel safe here. It needs to be a respectful place to work,” Winder told colleagues.