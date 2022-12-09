 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

SF Conservatory buys Askonas Holt representation agency

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Conservatory added a major classical music agency to its commercial businesses, announcing Friday it was acquiring London-based Askonas Holt.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Askonas' clients includes conductors Daniel Barenboim, Myung-Whun Chung, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Simon Rattle, Nathalie Stutzmann and Michael Tilson Thomas; sopranos Angel Blue and Eva-Maria Westbroek; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato; tenors Marcelo Álvarez and Ian Bostridge; and composers Thomas Adès and George Benjamin.

The conservatory purchased Opus 3 artists in October 2020 and added the record label Pentatone Music this past May.

People are also reading…

Donagh Collins, Askonas' CEO since 2014, will become CEO of both agencies and join the conservatory trustees' committee on business and corporate alliances. Conservatory president David Stull is chairman of the alliance of the various organizations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This is the coldest city in every state

This is the coldest city in every state

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine assembles 'graveyard' of Russian shells in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News