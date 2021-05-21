Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

“OK! Oh, Lord Jesus. Oh, Lord!" Greene screams out. “OK, OK. Lord Jesus! OK, I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

It’s not clear from the video what the officer is describing, but several law enforcement officials who reviewed the footage indicated this might be the moment when one of them sprays Greene with pepper spray. A use-of-force document not previously made public shows pepper spray was used in the arrest.

“If they pepper-sprayed him at that point, that's excessive,” Key said. “There has to be some threat. He's handcuffed.”

Minutes after Greene’s outburst, he begins to moan and make gurgling noises as two troopers keep holding him down.

The new video, recorded on Lt. John Clary’s body camera, remained under wraps for months even within State Police but was recently turned over to the FBI as part of its investigation, according to three law enforcement officials. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

At one point, after medical help arrives, a paramedic is heard saying, “He’s not getting enough air” and appears to put his blood oxygen level at 86, which Key described as critically low. Yet nobody appears to be giving Greene oxygen.