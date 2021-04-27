Shades of gray rare among Kentucky Derby favorites, winners

Success has just been rare, with 110 grays running in the Derby over the past 90 years and 7.3% winning it. Goodlett can't say how that compares to horses of other colors, which have won the other 82 most recent incarnations of the race.

“There’s not a lot of gray stallions and there’s not a lot of gray mares,” National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame communications director Brien Bouyea said. “A lot of the traditional breeding, I don’t think anybody has anything against gray horses when it comes to breeding. There just haven’t been a lot of stallions out there that have carried that genetic along.”

Essential Quality could be on the leading edge of the next generation of speedy grays thanks to his sire, Tapit, who has fathered some strong horses so far and expected to produce more. Fellow Derby runner Soup and Sandwich also has Tapit lineage on his mother's side.

“Tapit is one of the most successful sires in the world right now and has been for a while and is getting some extremely talented mares sent to him, so likely those foals are going to race at higher levels,” MacLeod said. “There’s probably more grays now racing at the top tier on average than a normal year, so we might see an increase in grays at the top tier over the next couple of decades.”