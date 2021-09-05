'Shang-Chi' blasts Labor Day records with $71.4M debut

NEW YORK (AP) — On what's traditionally one of the sleepiest weekends at the movies, the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" smashed the record for Labor Day openings with an estimated $71.4 million in ticket sales, giving a box office reeling from the recent coronavirus surge a huge lift heading into the fall season.

The Friday-to-Sunday gross for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Marvel's first film led by an Asian superhero, ranks as one of the best debuts of the pandemic, trailing only the previous Marvel film, “Black Widow” ($80.3 million in July). Overseas, it pulled in $56.2 million for a global three-day haul of $127.6 million. Disney anticipates “Shang Chi," made for about $150 million, will add $12.1 million domestically on Monday.

The Walt Disney Co. opted to release “Shang-Chi" only in theaters where it will have an exclusive 45-day run. Some of the studio's releases this year, including “Black Widow,” have premiered day-and-date in theaters and on Disney+ for $30.