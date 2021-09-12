'Shang-Chi' tops box office again with $35.8 million

NEW YORK (AP) — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stayed on top at the box office, collecting $35.8 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That total was good enough for the best second-weekend gross of any film during the pandemic, edging out the previous Marvel movie, “Black Widow.” This year, relatively few films have held well in theaters either because they've been streaming simultaneously at home or because moviegoers' attention fades.

“Shang-Chi" is playing exclusively in theaters, and its second-week drop, 53%, was relatively modest. In two weeks of release, it has grossed $247.6 million globally. At its current pace, “Shang-Chi,” the first Marvel movie to star an Asian superhero (played by Simu Liu), may become the top summer release at the North American box office. Globally, its path is less certain. “Shang-Chi” currently doesn't have a release date in China. Worldwide, Universal's “Fast and Furious" sequel “F9” has fared better than any other pandemic release with more than $714 million in ticket sales.