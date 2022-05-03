Shanghai man taken to morgue while still alive, CDC restates travel mask recommendation, and more COVID news

Check out some of today's top COVID-19 news:

CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains

U.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks while on public transportation, including in airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, citing the current spread of coronavirus and projections of future COVID-19 trends. Read more of the recommendation, and the data guiding it, here:

Newer, fitter descendants of Omicron variant may drive their own coronavirus waves

There's no denying the numbers: Even with spotty reporting, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising again in the United States.

Cases are trending up in most states and have increased by more than 50% compared with the previous week in Washington, Mississippi, Georgia, Maine, Hawaii, South Dakota, Nevada and Montana. In New York, more than a quarter of the state's population is in a county with a "high" Covid-19 community level, where the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends indoor masking. Get more on the data here:

Elderly Shanghai man taken to morgue in body bag — while still alive

An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the Covid-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.

Video footage, shot by a bystander, shows the moment several workers dressed head-to-toe in protective gear recoil as they realize the man is still alive. The footage has since gone viral on Chinese social media, sparking horror and outrage.

The video, posted on Sunday, shows the head of the man -- a nursing home resident -- appearing from the yellow body bag as the workers lift it from a vehicle. Get the details here:

Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June

Pfizer now hopes to tell U.S. regulators how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in the littlest kids by late May or early June.

Pfizer is testing three extra-small doses of its vaccine in children under 5 after two shots didn't prove quite strong enough. Initial results had been expected last month but the company laid out the latest timeline Tuesday during its discussion of quarterly financial results.

Currently in the U.S., only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated, using Pfizer’s vaccine -- leaving 18 million younger tots unprotected. Read more here:

