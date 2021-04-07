 Skip to main content
Shaquille O’Neal pays for stranger's engagement ring
For the feel-good moment of the week, Shaq shares a story of helping a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal surprised a smitten Georgia man when the gentle giant paid for his engagement ring at a jewelry store.

He was shopping for earrings at a Zales in McDonough, an Atlanta suburb where O’Neal owns a home, when he overheard a customer discussing financing options for an engagement ring.

Shaq stepped in and offered to buy the ring for the man.

“He was saying, ‘Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?’ And I was like, ‘My man, how much is the ring?’” O’Neal said Tuesday on “NBA on TNT,” where Shaq co-hosts the studio show.

Shaq

Shaquille O'Neal attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

After a little more back and forth, the man agreed, and Shaq handed over his credit card, and the two posed for a photo.

“I’m not going to say the amount, but this is something I do every day. ... I’m into making people happy, so whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed.”

The Hall of Fame big man reportedly earned more than $286 million during his playing career, not including endorsements and other appearance fees.

