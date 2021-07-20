Shark bites new viewers for Discovery in 33rd year

NEW YORK (AP) — Shark Week just finished its 33rd edition on Discovery, a television event so old that one advertising executive joked it could have its own children.

But some recent research illustrated its potency in bringing new viewers to the network, something increasingly important in an era where television networks and streaming services are competing furiously for eyeballs.

A study by LG Ads found that during Shark Week last year, 37% of the people who tuned in hadn't watched Discovery at any point during the previous month. That phenomenon was more pronounced for National Geographic Explorer's Shark Fest, where 51% of viewers hadn't seen the network the month before.

For both networks, more than one-third of those new viewers came back for other programming within the next month.

“In a world where cable just doesn't come on automatically when you turn on your TV, that just is incredibly important,” said Justin Fromm, an executive at LG Ads.

It's the definition of event programming, which networks use to advertise their wares — as the NBC Universal networks will do starting this Friday with the Olympics.