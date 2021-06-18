Sharpton condemns Honolulu police shooting of Black man

Sabine and Dexter Wang, visiting Hawaii from New Jersey for more than a month, were “freaked out” when a stranger walked into the Honolulu home where they were staying and acted oddly, Brower said.

“He didn’t get no permission. He didn’t get any consent. He went in that house,” Brower said.

Myeni told Sabine Wong “something like I have I have video on you. You know why I’m here,” rummaged through the house and said he owned a cat there, Brower said.

He never mentioned the temple or being lost to the couple, Brower said.

Sabine Wang pretended make a phone call saying someone broke into the home, hoping that would be enough to get Myeni to leave, Brower said.

She then called 911 and told an operator about the man and and that he had no weapons in his hands, according to a recording of the call released by police.

In the doorbell video, Myeni is heard in the video outside the home saying repeatedly, “I’m sorry.” He puts his shoes on and leaves, the footage shows.