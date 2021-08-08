 Skip to main content
Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting
AP

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston are looking for suspected shooters after five people were injured and one man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a nightclub early Sunday.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. at a north Houston club and authorities pronounced Derrick Johnson dead at the scene, officials with the sheriff’s office said. The five wounded people were taken to hospitals and are all expected to survive, although one was shot in the head.

Sgt. Jason Brown said multiple people began shooting during a fight at the club about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Houston. He said it's unclear what prompted the dispute and whether the people who were shot were part of it.

There were "several hundred" people inside the club at the time of the shooting and deputies recovered “some weapons” from the building, Brown said. No one had been arrested or charged in the shooting as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

