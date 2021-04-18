Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Three people were killed and two were left wounded early Sunday in a shooting at a tavern in southeastern Wisconsin, sheriff's officials said.

Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said the suspect in the shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County is still at large, but that he believes the public is not in danger.

“We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Beth said during a Sunday morning news conference. He asked that anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department. Somers is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

The suspect had been asked to leave the bar but returned and opened fire. Beth left open the possibility that there was more than one suspect. He said he believed at least one handgun was used.